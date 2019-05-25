A pedestrian has died after a crash where a car left the road and mounted the pavement in Somerset.

The car collided with the woman, who was in her 70s, at the junction of B3139 Wells Road and Stockhill Road in Chilcompton at 14:50 BST on Friday.

She was taken to hospital in Bristol but died overnight.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking for the driver of a silver or grey Vauxhall Astra who was travelling behind the car involved to contact them.

They said the car involved in the crash had stopped and they had taken a statement from the driver.