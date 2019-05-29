Image copyright Jodie Elleray Image caption Paul Elleray is in hospital in Paphos after suffering a subdural haematoma on 16 May

The family of a British expat who is seriously ill in hospital in Cyprus are trying to raise money to fund an air ambulance to bring him home.

Paul Elleray, 62, originally from Somerset, is being treated in Paphos after suffering a subdural haematoma on 16 May.

Mr Elleray's daughter Jodie has started a crowd-funding effort to cover the costs of bringing him back to the UK.

She said: "We want to get Dad home where he belongs for proper treatment."

The GoFundMe page has so far attracted more than £3,000 of donations, with a target of £50,000.

Ms Elleray, who is at her father's bedside in Cyprus, said he is unable to fly home on a commercial airline due to his condition.

She said he has no movement in his right side, and is unable to talk or communicate.

Ms Elleray, from Curry Rivel, said medics in Cyprus say there is "nothing more they can do for him" and the British Embassy is unable to offer financial assistance.

She said her father's insurance does not cover repatriation, and his EU health Card (EHIC) has expired because he has lived in Cyprus since 2015.

"We feel heartbroken. It's surreal," she said.

"You never expect something like this to happen.

"We're devastated."

Image copyright Jodie Elleray Image caption The grandfather of three has lived in Cyprus for four years

As the grandfather of three is a former serviceman, she said she is in contact with various armed forces charities to see if they can help.

She described her father as a "really big character" who is "funny, kind and generous to a fault".