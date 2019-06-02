An inquiry is under way into why no red warning flags were flying when two five-year-old girls were swept out to sea on an inflatable swan.

They were sitting on the float in the shallows at Minehead when a strong gust of wind pulled them out to sea.

The children were almost half a mile from the shore before lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter rescued them.

Minehead RNLI chairman Bryan Stoner said flags should fly on the seafront whenever there is an offshore wind.

Station officials are now trying to find out why the system failed.

"The system was put in place some years ago after a lot of pressure from us because we were dealing with a real spate of incidents like this, one of which involved a fatality," said Mr Stoner.

"On this occasion, however, it appears the system has failed, though through good fortune no-one has come to any harm."