Image copyright PA Image caption Guardsman Thomas Dell of the Grenadier Guards (right) and his twin brother Trooper Ben Dell of the Household Cavalry

Identical twins from different British Army regiments are due to parade in Trooping the Colour for the first time together later.

Ben and Thomas Dell, aged 21, will be taking part in the event which marks the Queen's official birthday.

It will be the first time for Guardsman Thomas in the Grenadier Guards, but third time for Trooper Ben in the Household Cavalry.

Ben said: "Everything is a competition between both of us."

He added: "At home, since we were very young all the way up to now, it's always a competition of who's the better one. It's a lot of fun."

Iraq deployment

The twins will be among more than 1,000 soldiers taking part in the parade, along with 400 musicians from the massed bands.

As a Grenadier Guard, Thomas was deployed to Iraq to work with the US coalition and returned to the UK just before Christmas.

Ben said: "[Our parents] are proud of both of us for what we've done; him obviously going off to Iraq and being in the infantry; me doing this for the last couple of years, doing all of the ceremonial duties."

Thomas added: "They're equally proud... we've both achieved our own goals in our own respective fields."

This year the ceremony, which is staged each June in London's Horse Guards Parade, will see Thomas's Colour - of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards - being trooped.

Attended by members of the royal family including the Queen, the parade brings together prestigious regiments and the families of the serving men and women.

Image copyright PA Image caption Thomas (left) says the twins' parents are "equally proud" of them