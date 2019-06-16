Image copyright Avon Fire and Rescue Image caption The car collided with a wall at the Plough Inn, Congresbury

A driver with children in his car was pursued by police for nearly nine miles (14km) before he crashed into a wall outside a pub.

The crash happened at about 12:00 BST on Saturday after officers requested the driver stop on the A370 at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare.

He ignored them and overtook vehicles on the wrong side of the road before hitting a wall at the Plough Inn, Congresbury, police said.

The driver was detained at the scene.

The man and his female passenger, along with two young children who were in the car, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Avon and Somerset Police said its professional standards department had been notified and would be referring the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on Monday.