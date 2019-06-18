Boden Mill: Swimming pool, library and cafe planned
Plans for a new leisure centre with swimming pool, library and community building have been submitted in an effort to rejuvenate a Somerset town.
Boden Mill, the Grade II listed building, will be the focus of the redevelopment in Chard.
The application includes better links taking people through the site to Fore Street, Boden Street and Silver Street.
If approved the aim is to see the new leisure centre open to the public during the summer of 2021.
Boden Mill will be redeveloped into a public building with a library, and other facilities on the ground floor, and flats on the upper floors.
Other phases of the redevelopment will include shops, housing and landscaping to create a place for social gatherings and a family play area.