Image copyright Chard Regeneration Image caption The plans include a leisure centre with a swimming pool as well as a library and community hub

Plans for a new leisure centre with swimming pool, library and community building have been submitted in an effort to rejuvenate a Somerset town.

Boden Mill, the Grade II listed building, will be the focus of the redevelopment in Chard.

The application includes better links taking people through the site to Fore Street, Boden Street and Silver Street.

If approved the aim is to see the new leisure centre open to the public during the summer of 2021.

Image copyright Chard Regeneration Image caption The leisure centre may include a soft play area, gym and a cafe with an external seating area

Boden Mill will be redeveloped into a public building with a library, and other facilities on the ground floor, and flats on the upper floors.

Image copyright Chard Regeneration Image caption The library and community hub could also feature a small cafe and may become the new home for Chard Museum

Other phases of the redevelopment will include shops, housing and landscaping to create a place for social gatherings and a family play area.