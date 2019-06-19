Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sally-Ann Fricker was served with a littering penalty after throwing a bit of sausage roll to the bird

A woman has been fined £150 after feeding a bit of sausage roll to a pigeon.

Sally-Ann Fricker said she was out shopping in Bath with her daughter and her two young boys when a pigeon landed in front of them.

She broke off a corner of the snack and threw it to the bird which immediately flew off with the morsel.

Bath and North East Somerset Council said anyone caught littering faced a £150 fixed penalty fine.

Ms Fricker's daughter, Toni Bradley, said her mother was approached "seconds later" after throwing the food by an enforcement officer.

He told her she would be fined £150, but this would be reduced to £100 if she paid it within 14 days.

Image copyright Toni Bradley Image caption The fixed penalty notice was issued by 3GS (UK) on behalf of the council

"If she'd chucked the wrapper down then that would have been fair enough, but this was absolutely ridiculous, we were very upset and very shocked," Ms Bradley said.

"My mum's a carer and the fine is more money than she gets in a week."

"When I got home my three-year-old asked me to take down the bird feeder from the garden 'because nanny got into trouble' for feeding them," she added.

On its website, the council said members of the public could be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) or fine for littering.

"There is no formal appeal process for fixed penalty notices issued for criminal behaviour, but 3GS and the Council will review all cases disputed", it said.