The former cattle market in Yeovil town centre has lain derelict for years

A multi-million pound plan to regenerate the centre of Yeovil has been submitted.

Developer Benson Elliot wants to use Vincents Yard and the former cattle market site for retail, new homes, leisure facilities and a cinema.

The company said it would make the full plans available later this year.

South Somerset council chief executive Alex Parmley said the proposals would "significantly benefit" the local economy and community.

Mr Parmley added: "These plans represent a great opportunity for Yeovil and reflect the aims of the Yeovil Refresh project, to see more people living, working and spending leisure time in the town."

Benson Elliot said it had signed a planning performance agreement with the council - a voluntary agreement which helps both parties work together efficiently.

It is hoped the proposals will help businesses compete against out-of-town developments.