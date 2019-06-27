Image caption The idea for the pier came from artist Joe Rush

A 60m-long "Victorian" pier has been built at the Glastonbury Festival.

The idea came from artist Joe Rush, who previously built a model of Stonehenge made out of scrap cars and a tree made from exhaust pipes.

He said he suggested the idea to founder Michael Eavis, who he knew loved going to Bournemouth as a child.

Mr Rush said: "Michael asked me if it would have a Punch and Judy stall. I said we certainly will and he said 'let's do it'."

Image caption Work has been under way on the structure for several days

"It's a 60m-long pier, modelled on Llandudno pier or one of the Victorian piers with a pavilion at the end and little booths on the way down," Mr Rush said.

"It's all painted gold, which makes it slightly different to the Victorian ones, all in spangley-gold with mirror balls which is a bit Glastonbury, but it is Glastonbury pier."

Image caption The pier ends up at the far end about 25ft from the ground

Mr Rush said the idea for the structure is based around a Victorian pier in the 1950s.

He said: "The idea was an idea of me and my girlfriend... I was telling her about my childhood in Hastings and talking about all the fun of the amusement arcades and we just came up with this idea to build a pier.

"The idea was the easy bit.

"The idea is probably a Victorian pier in the 1970s or the 50s, I don't really know.

"It's got everything a pier should have really."