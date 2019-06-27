Glastonbury Festival: 'Victorian' pier built
A 60m-long "Victorian" pier has been built at the Glastonbury Festival.
The idea came from artist Joe Rush, who previously built a model of Stonehenge made out of scrap cars and a tree made from exhaust pipes.
He said he suggested the idea to founder Michael Eavis, who he knew loved going to Bournemouth as a child.
Mr Rush said: "Michael asked me if it would have a Punch and Judy stall. I said we certainly will and he said 'let's do it'."
"It's a 60m-long pier, modelled on Llandudno pier or one of the Victorian piers with a pavilion at the end and little booths on the way down," Mr Rush said.
"It's all painted gold, which makes it slightly different to the Victorian ones, all in spangley-gold with mirror balls which is a bit Glastonbury, but it is Glastonbury pier."
Mr Rush said the idea for the structure is based around a Victorian pier in the 1950s.
He said: "The idea was an idea of me and my girlfriend... I was telling her about my childhood in Hastings and talking about all the fun of the amusement arcades and we just came up with this idea to build a pier.
"The idea was the easy bit.
"The idea is probably a Victorian pier in the 1970s or the 50s, I don't really know.
"It's got everything a pier should have really."