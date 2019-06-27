Image caption An option of creating a new motorway junction is not included in the scheme

The preferred route of a dual carriageway between the A303 and the M5 at Taunton has been revealed.

Highways England has announced the upgrade to the A358 will run from Southfields Roundabout to junction 25.

It follows a consultation last year into several options for the route. An option of creating a new motorway junction is not included in the scheme.

The upgrade is part of wider plans to create a dual carriageway linking the M3 in Hampshire and the M5.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The proposed route will run from Southfields Roundabout to junction 25 of the M5 at Taunton

Project manager David Stock said: "The A303 /A358 is a vitally important route to Taunton, Somerset and the south west and that is why we are so committed to finding an appropriate solution to upgrading the section between the A303 and M5."

The work is due to be completed in 2025 and will cost £397m.

Highways England said the proposed route would reduce traffic through the hamlet of Henlade, on the existing A358, by "almost 90%".