M5 delays in Somerset between Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater
Motorists using the M5 in Somerset are facing severe delays after the motorway was closed for more than an hour.
Highways England said a full closure between Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater had been necessary "due to issues with overhead power lines".
The work was completed by 13:00 BST, but queuing traffic will "take some time to clear", a spokesman said.
The A38, which had been used as a diversion, remains congested between Highbridge and Pawlett.
Western Power said the problem was due to broken insulator, which caused a cable to hang lower than normal.
The cable did not fall on to the motorway and has now been replaced, a spokesman said.