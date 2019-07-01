Image copyright Sophie Cooper Image caption The Green Down site has the UK's highest number of Large Blues

Wildlife surveys have been taking place at a nature reserve which is home to the country's biggest population of the rare Large Blue butterfly.

The Green Down site re-introduced the butterflies after they had been declared extinct in the UK in the late 1970s.

Naturalist Sophie Cooper said initial surveys suggested numbers of some butterfly species had fallen this year.

Wild thyme was planted on the reserve to help boost numbers of Large Blues.

Image copyright Sophie Cooper Image caption The Marbled White male and female butterflies on Green Down

Image copyright Sophie Cooper Image caption Marbled whites seem to have fallen in number this year

Image caption Several species thrive on the reserve such as the Large Skipper