A security guard has died at Glastonbury Festival.

The 60-year-old man, who worked for G4S, was found in his tent at 17:00 BST on Sunday but had not worked in the 24 hours before his death.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man's death was not thought to be suspicious and the coroner had been informed.

A spokesman for G4S, which provided 25 guards to the festival, said the man's next of kin had been told and "our thoughts are with his loved ones".