Somerset

Yeovil care home residents all re-homed after closure

  • 3 July 2019
Marion Kemble
Image caption Marion has been moved to a village care home 13 miles away from Yeovil

Residents of a luxury care home in Somerset which was forced to shut with just a few hours notice have been moved into new homes within 24 hours.

Tyndale House in Yeovil closed on Tuesday with staff complaining that they hadn't been paid for a month.

They have now received their wages, but residents remain angry over how the facility was suddenly shut.

Owner Carlauren said it had no option as the 18-bedroom home was under-occupied and had lost £500,000.

'Very tearful'

One of the residents, Marion Kemble has now been moved 13 miles away from Yeovil to the village of Hambridge.

Her daughter-in-law, Hayley Kemble, said: "She's very upset and very unsettled as well. She's confused, it's all a bit of a shock.

"When I left her last night she was very tearful."

Marion added: "I didn't sleep very well last night.

"I'm a bit shaky. I think it was all the upheaval from yesterday."

Ex-care home worker Leanne Towner worked at the home with her son Owen.

She said: "Me and my son, we live together, so it's two of us a in a household that have not had any pay.

"So today getting the rest of our pay was a big, big relief."
Image caption The luxury care home is based in Yeovil

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites