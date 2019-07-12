Somerset

Iris Goldsmith: Father pays tribute to 'beautiful little girl'

  • 12 July 2019
Ben and Iris Goldsmith, pictured in 2017 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Ben Goldsmith said "I love her so much and I'm so proud of her"

The father of a teenage girl killed in an accident on the family's farm has pleaded to have his "beautiful, brilliant, kind little girl back".

Iris Goldsmith, 15, reportedly became trapped when her vehicle - said to be similar to a quad bike - overturned at North Brewham, Somerset, on Monday.

Her father Ben Goldsmith tweeted: "Dear God, please can I have my beautiful, brilliant, kind little girl back".

He added: "And if not, please take extra special care of her."

Mr Goldsmith said what had happened to his daughter "hurts me so much I can't describe".

Iris' father Ben, the younger brother of Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith, was previously married to her mother Kate Rothschild.

Wycombe Abbey school, where Iris was a pupil, said she would be "hugely missed by all of us".

Avon and Somerset Police said her death was not being treated as suspicious.

