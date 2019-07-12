Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ben Goldsmith said "I love her so much and I'm so proud of her"

The father of a teenage girl killed in an accident on the family's farm has pleaded to have his "beautiful, brilliant, kind little girl back".

Iris Goldsmith, 15, reportedly became trapped when her vehicle - said to be similar to a quad bike - overturned at North Brewham, Somerset, on Monday.

Her father Ben Goldsmith tweeted: "Dear God, please can I have my beautiful, brilliant, kind little girl back".

He added: "And if not, please take extra special care of her."

Mr Goldsmith said what had happened to his daughter "hurts me so much I can't describe".

Iris' father Ben, the younger brother of Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith, was previously married to her mother Kate Rothschild.

Wycombe Abbey school, where Iris was a pupil, said she would be "hugely missed by all of us".

Avon and Somerset Police said her death was not being treated as suspicious.