Image caption The closure had caused tailbacks for drivers heading north along the M5

An oil spillage shut an eight-mile (13km) stretch of the M5 northbound in Somerset, causing delays.

Highways England said a lorry which joined at junction 26 continued to spill oil across the left-hand lane of the motorway at about 07:00 BST.

The diesel and oil have now been cleaned from between junctions 24 and 26, at Bridgwater South and Wellington.

The road was reopened at about 10:00 BST, but with temporary speed limits in place.

Image caption The northbound stretch of road had been closed by Highways England while it is being cleaned

National network manager Amy Shaw said the lorry driver "didn't notice that his fuel tank was leaking and consequently broke down at junction 24".

Highways England said it would resurface the road at a more suitable time but it had been gritted for safety for the moment.

"We had to clean the carriageway using sweepers and gritters and then obviously test it to make sure the carriageway is no longer slippery and is safe to be used," Ms Shaw said.