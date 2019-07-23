Image copyright Google Image caption A councillor has suggested knocking down a building near the Cenotaph in Yeovil

Concerns have been raised by traders over plans to revamp a town centre with traffic bans and the creation of town squares for local events.

The first stage of the Yeovil Refresh will see traffic banned or restricted along Middle Street and Wine Street.

Orchard cafe owner, Claire Andrews said: "It's going to hugely impact our business and for customers who use the disabled parking."

South Somerset District Council says the revamp will attract more visitors.

The traffic restrictions for Middle Street and Wine Street come into force from 24 July for an 18-month trial.

Other ideas in the consultation include relocating disabled bays and bus stops away from Westminster Street and High Street.

The town squares are being suggested within the Borough and Bandstands area of town where amphitheatre seating will be built in.

The bandstand area of the town centre could look be redeveloped to look like this

Councillor and executive member for Yeovil Refresh, Peter Gubbins has also suggested knocking down a High Street building where two coffee shops are located.

Coffee shop owner of Finca Yeovil, Don Iszatt, said his business took over a "sad building that was empty for two years" with a 10-year lease.

"For a councillor to stand opposite our building in sight and to upload a Youtube video and to majestically say I would like to see a large flat floor, I think, is absolutely disgusting."

He has now begun a campaign against this possibility.

A spokesman for South Somerset District Council said: "A wide variety of options are being explored although doing nothing is not an option.

"Councillor Gubbins is entitled to have an opinion on this area which differs from the current design.

"During the consultation on Saturday, there were a number of different views on the retention of the building and people also shared thoughts on its current form."

South Somerset District Council's consultation runs until 17 August.