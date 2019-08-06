Image copyright Simon Maughan Image caption Air Vice-Marshal Charles Maughan won a race by flying from London to Paris in 1959 in just 40 minutes and 44 seconds

Two brothers have recreated a historic journey taken by their late grandfather by cycling from London's Marble Arch to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Simon Maughan, from Frome, and his brother Daniel took on the challenge to honour their grandfather and raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Air Vice-Marshal Charles Maughan won a race by flying from London to Paris in 1959 in just 40 minutes and 44 seconds.

The brothers cycled the distance inside their 40 hours and 44 minutes target.

The original race was organised by the Daily Mail to mark the 50th anniversary of the first crossing of the English Channel, achieved by Louis Blériot.

Over a two-week period, teams raced between Marble Arch and the Arc de Triomphe using any mode of transport possible.

AVM Maughan raced from Marble Arch on an RAF motorbike to a helipad in Chelsea, from where a helicopter took him to Biggin Hill airfield in Kent and a waiting Hawker Hunter which he flew across the Channel to the Arc de Triomphe, in a total time of just 40 minutes and 44 seconds.

'Outpouring of emotion'

For their Arch to Arch challenge, Simon and Daniel set themselves a target of 40 hours and 44 minutes and managed to complete the journey in 40 hours and 40 minutes at the weekend - crossing the Channel by ferry but cycling the rest of the way.

Simon, 31, said: "My grandfather was a humble man, and he never spoke to me about the race. I only found out about it after he died in 2009.

Image copyright Simon Maughan Image caption Simon and Daniel Maughan set off from Marble Arch on Friday

"He loved a challenge, he was a very active person so he would have loved what we have done.

"The race was a big undertaking which took 12 months of organising and their was a massive outpouring of emotion when we crossed the line."

You may also like:

The brothers have so far raised more than £2,300.

A charity spokeswoman said: "This is an incredible challenge with an amazing link to the past."