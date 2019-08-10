Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The Environment Agency said it did not know what caused the water to turn bright blue

A tributary of a river has has been turned bright blue by a mystery substance.

The Environment Agency said it was carrying out tests on the the tributary of the River Frome in Somerset after the water turned a luminous colour.

It said it was treating it as a suspected "pollution incident" but there were no reports of dead wildlife.

Test results are expected on Monday and the agency said it would continue to monitor the stream over the weekend.

A spokesman asked for anyone with information to contact them.