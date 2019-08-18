Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The nine corn snakes were discovered abandoned outside a vets in Frome

A box of nine snakes has been dumped outside a vets.

The corn snakes were abandoned outside a practice in Frome, Somerset, in the early hours of Saturday.

The RSPCA said that although the reptiles were dehydrated they appeared to be in a reasonable condition, but it was "lucky they were found when they were".

They are currently being cared for in "private boarding" until their owner comes forward.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA said the snakes were in a "reasonable condition despite being dehydrated"

Avon and Somerset Police special constables were called out just after midnight to a group of youngsters outside a vets, a force spokesman said.

"They had a box which contained snakes, which it appears had been dumped outside the vets."

On Twitter, the special constables described it as "another odd shift in Frome".

RSPCA inspector Hayley Lawrence said it was "never acceptable to dump an animal".

"All of the snakes are in reasonable condition despite being dehydrated," she said.

"Reptiles have very specific needs such as heating and it is lucky these snakes were found when they were.

"If people are struggling to look after their pets, there are many charities and organisations who are able to help."

If no owner comes forward in the next 14 days, the snakes will be put up for rehoming.