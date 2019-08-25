Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened near the junction of St Michael's Avenue and Sherborne Road

A woman has been stabbed by a stranger in Yeovil.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 48-year-old woman was assaulted by an "unknown man" near the junction of St Michael's Avenue and Sherborne Road at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

She suffered stab wounds caused by a sharp object. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The man was white, in his early to mid 20s, slim and about 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall.

Det Insp Lee Jones said it was a "concerning incident" and appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.