Yeovil stabbing: Teenager charged with attempted murder
- 27 August 2019
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Yeovil.
The 48-year-old woman was assaulted near the junction of St Michael's Avenue and Sherborne Road at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.
The 18-year-old, from Yeovil, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.
He is due to appear before Yeovil Magistrates' Court later.