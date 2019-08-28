Image copyright Jake McPherson / SWNS Image caption Nicola Townsend was warned she is likely to be jailed

A woman has been convicted of killing her father after throwing a TV remote control at him and pushing him over.

Nicola Townsend, 50, of Vernslade, Bath, had become "frustrated and angry" with her 78-year-old father Terence, Bristol Crown Court was told.

In December 2017, Townsend pushed him to the floor, breaking several of his ribs. He was taken to hospital where he died 12 days later.

She was found guilty of manslaughter and intimidating a witness.

The court was told Mr Townsend called for his own ambulance after his daughter left, but he died in hospital as a result of bronchopneumonia brought on by his injuries.

'Frustrated and angry'

The court was told that in a series of voicemails and phone calls to her brother-in-law Douglas Campbell, Townsend admitted she had assaulted her father. Mr Campbell then contacted the police.

Prosecuting, Fiona Elder told the court: "Nicola Townsend says she chucked a remote at Terence Townsend because she was annoyed with him, because of how he was speaking to her, because she was frustrated and angry with him.

"She assaulted him in the living room then pushed him in the kitchen. She was aware of the frailty of her father."

Mr Townsend had osteoporosis, a health condition that weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break. He initially said he had fallen over.

The jury took about an hour and a half to find Townsend guilty of his manslaughter and intimidating a witness.

The second charge arose because she attempted to contact Mr Campbell after she was charged.

Bailing Townsend ahead of sentencing on 20 September, Judge Peter Blair QC told her a prison sentence would be likely.