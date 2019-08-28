Image caption Hundreds of people were told to leave the holiday park immediately on Tuesday evening

Hundreds of people were evacuated from a holiday park because of a suspected gas leak.

Fire crews, including a a special environmental unit, were called to Pontins in Brean, Somerset, after a possible leak at its plant room at 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

Two people were given oxygen but no traces of chemical leaks were found. Holidaymakers were allowed back in about an hour later.

Pontins has been contacted for comment.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "A full evacuation of the site took place and two casualties were treated with oxygen therapy after it was suspected they may have been exposed to gases.

"Two fire fighters in breathing apparatus gained access in to the plant room to take gas readings. No abnormal readings were detected and no leaking chemicals found."

Image caption In February, about 100 people were in the entertainment hall about to play bingo when the ceiling beam and cables collapsed onto the the floor

One holidaymaker told the BBC: "We were in the bar, sat down, having a drink. Then they came in and told us to please get our belongings and move.

"All the shutters went down, and we went to the safety point.

"They were very organised, shortly after that they asked us to come to the main gates."

Another said: "Everyone was panicking because they would not open the other gates."

In February, part of the ceiling beam collapsed in the main entertainment hall but no-one was seriously hurt.