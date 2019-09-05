Image copyright Magnox Image caption Magnox, which manages the decommissioned site, applied for permission to bring waste from three UK power stations to the site by road

Plans to transport nuclear waste through Somerset and store it at Hinkley Point A, have been rejected by the county council.

Magnox, which manages the decommissioned site, applied for permission to bring waste from three UK power stations to the site by road.

But Somerset County Council voted unanimously to refuse the plans.

Magnox said it was disappointed the council had not agreed with the recommendation for approval.

Under current planning conditions, only waste generated on the Hinkley A site - which is currently under construction- can be stored there.

The company had applied to change the rules so it could transport and temporarily store waste from Oldbury in Gloucestershire, Dungeness A in Kent and Sizewell A in Suffolk.

It had wanted to make a total of 46 deliveries of "intermediate waste", such as used nuclear fuel containers, by road through Bridgwater.

Despite being recommended for approval, the council's regulation committee voted unanimously to oppose the application.

'No benefit'

Councillor Simon Coles said approving the plans would send a message that more of the Hinkley A storage facility could become home to waste from other parts of the UK.

Brian Smedley, of Bridgwater Town Council, said the plans would have "no economic, social or environmental benefit" to the town.

A spokesman for Magnox said it was considering what its next steps would be. "Magnox is disappointed that the committee has not agreed with the planning officer's recommendation for approval," he said.

"We will continue to talk to our stakeholders and they will be kept informed about our plans."

Hinkley Point C, which is being built near the old Hinkley A and B stations, will have its own separate temporary waste storage facility.