Image caption The group met up close to the airport and then cycled in convoy along the busy A38

Cyclists temporarily brought roads around Bristol Airport to a halt in a protest against expansion plans.

About 70 people rode in convoy to the airport and then repeatedly cycled around a roundabout close to the entrance.

The lunchtime protest caused queues of between two and three miles in both directions.

The airport said its "sustainable development" would mean fewer car journeys to London airports,.

Organiser Oz Osbourne said the group wanted to show the opposition to plans for the airport to cater for 12m passengers by the mid-2020s.

He said he had not flown for 20 years and was urging other to take the "flight-free pledge" for 2020.

"If you join the flight-free pledge then it changes the way you think about who you are... and [you'll] have a greener lifestyle.

Image caption One there protesters repeatedly pedalled around the roundabout outside the terminal entrance

An airport spokesman said flights "were operating as normal" but advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys.

It has submitted plans for the expansion and North Somerset Council is expected to decide on the expansion later this year.