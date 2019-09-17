Pedestrian dies near junction 22 of M5 motorway
A pedestrian has been killed in a crash near the M5 motorway in Somerset.
The man was hit by a car on the A38 northbound, near junction 22 at Brent Knoll, at 05:00 BST.
He died at the scene and his family has been informed, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The road remains closed in both directions until at least midday while investigations are carried out, the force added. Any witnesses are urged to come forward.