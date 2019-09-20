Image caption The practice at Graham Road was placed on the market after a mix-up, its owner said

A GP surgery where thousands of patients are being transferred to was put up for sale by "mistake" and will not be sold, its owner has said.

Clarence Park Surgery, in Weston-super-Mare, is due to close on 24 September, with all 5,000 patients offered a place at Graham Road Surgery in the town.

But when owner For All Healthy Living asked an estate agent to value the property it was placed on the market.

However, the firm said it had "no intention" of selling the building.

Chief executive Mark Graham apologised for any distress caused to patients, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"We were getting a valuation from an estate agent. He made a mistake and put it up for sale without our instruction," he said.

"We have no intention of selling the surgery while there are patients using it."

Image caption The property appeared on Rightmove with an asking price of £800,000 before being removed

Pier Health Group Ltd, which took over the running of Graham Road and Clarence Park surgeries in June, said: "It was a surprise to us to see the current owners of the building put it up for sale, as they had not notified us of this intent."

The advert for the Graham Road practice, which has since been removed, appeared on Rightmove on Saturday, offering the property as an eight-bedroom house, priced at £800,000.

A spokesperson for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group said: "Patients should be reassured that GP services will continue to be available to them and we will work with the practice to ensure that patients are kept up to date on developments."