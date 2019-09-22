Haile Selassie: Blue plaques for emperor unveiled in Somerset
Two blue plaques have been unveiled in Somerset to honour Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie's life in Bath and visits to Weston-super-Mare.
The emperor lived in Bath from 1936 to 1943 after being rescued by the Royal Navy when Italy invaded his country.
He also regularly visited Weston where he swam in the Tropicana pool.
The Weston Civic Society organised the plaques, which were unveiled by the emperor's grandson Prince Michael Mekonnen.
Dr Shawn Sobers, trustee of Fairfield House, said the plaques were a "long overdue acknowledgement" that Emperor Selassie made the West Country his home.
Weston-super-Mare town clerk Malcolm Nicholson said it was an "honour" to have the association between the town and the royal family of Ethiopia.