Image copyright Wells & Mendip Museum Image caption This photograph of Mr W Gregory, from Portway, is part of the exhibition at the Wells & Mendip Museum

A collection of photographs taken over a century ago are set to transport visitors to a museum back to a bygone era.

Photographer Bert Phillips captured images of the 'ordinary citizens' of Wells, Somerset, between 1890 and 1910.

Shopkeepers, servants, innkeepers, washerwomen and seamstresses all feature in the black and white images.

The exhibition of over 1,000 photographs is on show at the Wells & Mendip Museum until 4 October.

Image copyright Wells & Mendip Museum Image caption Mr Radford and family, of Silver Street

The collection shows common workers, as well as the families who lived in the city and surrounding villages at the time.

Image copyright Wells & Mendip Museum Image caption Miss Vetch, of Wells High School

The photos were digitised from old glass plates donated to the museum by Alan Southwood whose mother worked with Bert Phillips.

Image copyright Wells & Mendip Museum Image caption Mr Bill, of Bristol Road

The museum said it hopes that by putting the collection on show "the public will be able to help discover more of the history of Wells".