Tickets for next year's Glastonbury Festival sold out in just over half an hour when they went on sale earlier.

All 135,000 tickets for the 2020 event were bought within 34 minutes, according to organisers.

Demand for the Somerset festival far outstripped supply, as 2.4m people registered to try to attend.

Glastonbury celebrates its 50th year in 2020, and big acts are expected to be booked to appear on the various stages at Worthy Farm.

Sir Paul McCartney has hinted he may return to play the festival in its anniversary year.

Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 last month, Sir Paul said: "It's starting to become some remote kind of possibility."

The former Beatle last played the event in 2004 and delivered a set spanning his career, from his time in The Beatles to Wings and later solo material.

Despite the demand this year, tickets did not go as quickly as in 2015, which sold out in just 20 minutes, or 2016, which took just half an hour.

Emily Eavis, daughter of founder Michael, tweeted: "We have now sold out. Thank you all for your incredible, continued support. Demand was higher than ever, with over 2.4 million people registered. Bring on 2020!"

The festival has offered advice on how fans can still buy a ticket if they missed out.

The festival tweeted said: "Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now sold out. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those who missed out.

"There will be a ticket resale in April - plus we'll be announcing details of a special ballot for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets in the coming days."

Glastonbury 2020 runs from 24 to 28 June at Worthy Farm in Somerset.