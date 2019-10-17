A man died and two other people were seriously hurt when a suspected stolen car burst into flames in a crash after failing to stop for police.

The car overturned before catching fire when it crashed in Taunton as officers pursued it, in the early hours.

All three casualties were taken to hospital, but the driver was later declared dead.

Officers spotted it at about 02:30 BST and started to follow it, before it crashed in Cheddon Road.

"The driver was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital with serious injuries but has sadly died," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said.

The two passengers were taken to Bristol's Southmead Hospital and are being treated for serious injuries.

The crash has been referred to the force's professional standards, and the police watchdog, the IOPC.

Police had earlier arrested the driver of another suspected stolen car that was being driven "erratically" on the A38, outside Wellington, at about 01:30 BST.

Following a brief pursuit, it stopped outside Taunton's former police station in Shuttern, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Road closures remain in place at both scenes and investigations are continuing.