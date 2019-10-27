Main Portishead road closed after serious crash
- 27 October 2019
The road heading from the M5 to Portishead remains closed after a crash between a motorbike and a car.
Emergency services and police were called on Sunday, at about 10:30 GMT, to the A369 Portbury Hundred road.
Motorists are being warned by police to expect delays and severe congestion on the M5 in both directions at junction 19 (Gordano Services).
Avon and Somerset Police has advised motorists to avoid the area.