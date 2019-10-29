Image caption Daniel Hannam is charged with attempting to murder two police officers

A man accused of firing a double-barrelled shotgun at police during a siege has told a jury he "didn't feel any ill will towards anyone".

Daniel Hannam is alleged to have fired at officers from a house in Castle Cary, Somerset, on 23 January.

Giving evidence at Bristol Crown Court, Hannam said he "was never trying to put anyone at risk".

The 32-year-old denies attempted kidnap, two counts of attempted murder and a firearms offence.

Hannam told the court that he was "shocked" to be arrested for the attempted murder of two police officers.

"They knew in their mind, they know, it's gone in the air. I knew in my mind I hadn't hit anyone," he told the court.

"What I'd done at the time was serious but I don't feel any ill will to anyone.

"The police were well within their rights to fire back. I was never trying to put anyone at risk."

The defendant explained he was trying to keep the police at bay, to buy time inside the house so that he could conceal various personal items inside his body.

Jurors have previously heard from two armed officers who fired shots during the siege.

They said the double-barrelled shotgun was pointing straight at them from an upstairs window.

The court heard Mr Hannam had been released from prison in August 2018 having served a substantial sentence.

He was in breach of his licence and was facing recall to prison.

The case continues.