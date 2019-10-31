Image copyright Family handout Image caption Peter Fox's family and friends said he would be "dearly missed"

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on a road off the M5 has been identified.

Peter Fox, 50, was killed in a crash with a car on the A369 Portbury Hundred in Portishead at about 09:30 GMT on Sunday.

His family said he would "be dearly missed by them and all his friends".

The driver of the car involved in the crash was treated in hospital for a wrist injury and bruising. Four children who were also in the car were not hurt.

Avon and Somerset Police said they would "particularly like to hear from motorists who have dash-cam footage".