Man arrested after woman's body found in van in Bath

  • 4 November 2019
Car park at Lew Hill Memorial Ground Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to the car park at Lew Hill Memorial Ground in Bath on Saturday morning

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a van.

The body was discovered in the vehicle by police in a car park at Lew Hill Memorial Ground off Combe Hay Lane in Bath at 04:30 GMT on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained" pending a post-mortem examination.

A 45-year-old man arrested in connection with the woman's death has been released under investigation.

Odd Down FC, which uses the ground, postponed its match against Bridport FC on Saturday afternoon due to the discovery.

