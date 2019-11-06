Image caption Daniel Hannam fired a shotgun from a house in Castle Cary, Somerset, on 23 January

A man who fired a shotgun during a siege has been convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Officers said they thought they were going to die when Daniel Hannam fired the weapon from a house in Castle Cary, Somerset, on 23 January.

At Bristol Crown Court, Hannam, from Gillingham Dorset, was cleared of two counts of attempted murder, but found guilty of the firearms offence.

The 33-year-old will be sentenced at a later date.

During the three week trial, Hannam admitted shooting from an upstairs window at his former girlfriend's home in the market town of Castle Cary in the early hours.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Hannam insisted he was aiming into the air and not at police

Image caption Two officers were at the front door of the end-of-terrace property at the time and returned fire

Two officers were at the front door of the end-of-terrace property at the time and returned fire.

Hannam insisted he was aiming the shotgun into the air and was not trying to kill or injure police.

A jury unanimously acquitted Hannam of attempting to murder the officers.

He had admitted charges including attempted kidnap, making use of a firearm with intent to resist arrest, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and attempted burglary.