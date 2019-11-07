Image caption St Margaret's Hospice provides care for people with life-limiting illnesses

Two former bosses of a Somerset hospice have been found not guilty of fraud.

St Margaret's Hospice ex-chief executive Jon Andrewes, 66, of Stoke St Gabriel, Devon and ex-finance chief Alistair Gibson, 67, of Stanton Drew, Bristol were both cleared at Bristol Crown Court.

The men were accused of submitting false invoices for building projects to defraud the Department of Health.

There was never any suggestion they had benefited personally, the court heard.

St Margaret's Hospice operates a site in Yeovil and one in Taunton.

Yesterday, three building contractors connected to the hospice were also cleared of related charges, after a seven-week trial.

Two other former employees, Paul Raymond, and Caroline Longstreet, had already pleaded guilty to fraud charges.