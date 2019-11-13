Mosaic design of city of Wells revealed

Image copyright Wells in Mosaic Image caption Wells in Mosaic was unveiled by Michael Eavis, the founder of the Glastonbury Festival

The design for a 6m-wide mosaic in the form of a "walkable map" of the city of Wells has been revealed.

Wells in Mosaic was unveiled by Michael Eavis, the founder of the Glastonbury Festival.

The artwork will eventually contain more than 750,000 tiles and be located on land close to the Bishop's Barn on the Recreation Ground in the city.

Around its circumference will be a circle of Gothic windows each detailing a key historic fact about the city.

Some decorative elements of the design will show items and people directly linked to Wells, including the late Harry Patch, who was the last British survivor of the World War One trenches.

The project, which is funded by donations and sponsorship, grew from an idea at a meeting of Wells Lions Club in 2014.

Fundraising for the project began in May 2018 and the organisers hope the finished piece will be ready by 2021.

Image copyright Wells in Mosaic Image caption Harry Patch died in 2009 at a nursing home in Wells, aged 111