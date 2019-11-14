Bristol Airport expansion plans decision delayed

Image copyright Bristol Airport Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed new forecourt at Bristol Airport

A decision on Bristol Airport's major expansion bid will not be made this year.

The firm submitted proposals to boost passenger numbers to 12 million a year by the mid-2020s, and to expand its on-site infrastructure.

A decision had been due over the summer but people are continuing to comment - there are currently 3,787 objections and 1,807 letters of support.

Concerns have spanned from climate change to traffic and noise.

When they declared a "climate emergency", Bath and North East Somerset Council members also voted to oppose the airport's expansion, amid concerns about increased congestion on rural roads in their area.

It also said there was a lack of evidence about the economic benefit, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The airport responded by saying there was unlikely to be a significant impact on the B3130, which runs from Pensford to Clevedon, and there would be a wide range of transport improvements.

It said it was "not made aware of any residual concerns" after meeting with council leaders.

There have been numerous supporters, including neighbouring authorities.

South Gloucestershire Council said the expansion would bring significant economic benefits to the region, but added it needed to be supported by a "step change" in public transport improvements.

The comments were echoed by Bristol City Council, which said: "Expansion of Bristol Airport will provide a significant boost to the local economy, including creating many new jobs accessible from south Bristol and access international export markets."

The application will be considered by North Somerset Council's planning and regulatory committee meeting in the new year.

An exact date has not been set but scheduled are meetings on 22 January, 19 February and 18 March.

Bristol Airport declined to comment.