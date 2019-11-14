Image copyright Wild Zoological Park Image caption The "free flying stork" was taking part in a bird show at Wild Zoological Park when it took off

A white stork that escaped from a wildlife park in the West Midlands has been spotted more than 100 miles away.

The bird, which is named Daisy and has a tracker, fled from Wild Zoological Park in Stourbridge earlier this month.

It has since been seen in Staffordshire, Wiltshire and most recently on Burnham-on-Sea's Tourist Information Centre in Somerset.

Zoo director Zac Hollinshead said: "Her three siblings are missing her. We're desperate to get her back."

Image copyright burnham-on-sea.com Image caption The bird, named Daisy, has a tracker on its tail which is just visible in this picture

He said the "free flying stork" was taking part in a bird show at the zoo when it took off.

"She's a trained bird but we were flying on a windy day and she just got up too high and got lost," he said.

"She keeps showing up. We've had a few sightings of her and she has a radio tracker on her tail but she's too far away for us to track her, and so we need some new sightings."

Mr Hollinshead said the tracker only works when the bird is in sight.

"Her three other siblings are all looking a bit sorry for themselves," he added.

"We're flying the other three but it's not the same and we'd like to get her back."