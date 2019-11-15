Wiltshire

Person dies trapped under car at Swindon garage

  • 15 November 2019
JB Autos Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to JB Autos in Marshgate Industrial Estate, at about 08:45 GMT

A person has died after they got trapped under a car at an MOT testing centre in Swindon.

An investigation is under way after the fatality at JB Autos in Marshgate Industrial Estate in Stratton Road at about 08:45 GMT.

A Wiltshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the death, which is not being treated as suspicious.

The force also stated the death was not being classed as an industrial incident.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites