Person dies trapped under car at Swindon garage
- 15 November 2019
A person has died after they got trapped under a car at an MOT testing centre in Swindon.
An investigation is under way after the fatality at JB Autos in Marshgate Industrial Estate in Stratton Road at about 08:45 GMT.
A Wiltshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the death, which is not being treated as suspicious.
The force also stated the death was not being classed as an industrial incident.