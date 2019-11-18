Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A38 at Thurloxton near Taunton

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car.

Avon and Somerset Police said the collision happened at Thurloxton on the A38 near Taunton at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday.

The motorbike rider suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, police said.

Accident investigators closed the road until 04:00 to examine the area. An inquiry is under way and an appeal for witnesses has been made.