Motorcyclist dies in crash with car on A38 near Taunton
- 18 November 2019
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car.
Avon and Somerset Police said the collision happened at Thurloxton on the A38 near Taunton at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday.
The motorbike rider suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, police said.
Accident investigators closed the road until 04:00 to examine the area. An inquiry is under way and an appeal for witnesses has been made.