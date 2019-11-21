Image copyright Family photo Image caption Freddie Pring played for Minehead Barbarians

A 20-year-old British man was "three times over drink-drive limit" when he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Magaluf, an inquest has heard.

Freddie Pring, a rugby player with Minehead Barbarians, was staying at Sol Wave House Hotel with friends who were asleep at the time of the fall in June.

The inquest heard alcohol may have had "some effect on his concentration" and he may have "tripped or overbalanced".

Somerset coroner Tony Williams recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Freddie Pring fell from a balcony at the Sol Wave House Hotel

He was found on the ground and treated by the emergency services but died at the scene.

The inquest heard he had sustained a fatal head injury and died from a severe traumatic brain injury consistent with a fall from height.

Taunton Coroner's Court was told there was no evidence he had been "fooling around" before the fall but the sequence of events suggested he had "tripped or overbalanced".