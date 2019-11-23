Somerset

Dog walkers rescued after being cut off by tide in Burnham-on-Sea

  • 23 November 2019
Burnham-on-Sea seafront Image copyright Geograph
Image caption The people were cut off by the tide at Burnham-on-Sea seafront

Two women walking a dog had to be rescued from a beach by lifeboat crews when they got cut off by the tide.

They became stuck after trying to retrieve the dog after it wandered off towards the water on Burnham-on-Sea seafront on Friday at about 14:00 GMT.

They were spotted by a member of the public who contacted the coastguard.

Coastguards, BARB Search & Rescue and a Burnham RNLI lifeboat helped the women and their dog back to safety where they were found to be uninjured.

