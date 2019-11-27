Image copyright Roger Cornfoot /Geograph Image caption Felicity Clough was reported missing after leaving Yeovil District Hospital in the early hours on Sunday

A hospital has launched an investigation into the death of a patient whose body was found nearby the next day.

Felicity Clough was reported missing after leaving Yeovil District Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

The 55-year-old from Yetminster's body was found in a "rural area" on Monday afternoon after Dorset Police was contacted by a member of the public.

A police spokesman said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Yeovil District Hospital said an investigation would be opened into the circumstances surrounding the case.

"Our sympathies are with this patient's family at this very difficult time," a spokesman said.

"We can make no further comment at this stage."

Ch Insp Danny Thompson of Dorset Police said: "We would like to thank all those who assisted with the searches and shared our appeals."