Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption The Leaves and the Remains by David Ehmann

A pair of knickers with a burnt hole and a romaine lettuce leaf are among the finalists for a spoof art award that pokes fun at the Turner Prize.

Bush Fire Down Under and Lettuce Leaf or Romaine are among six finalists for this year's Turnip Prize.

Now in its 20th year, the prize goes to someone who has "created something they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible".

The winner will be revealed at the New Inn in Wedmore, Somerset, in December.

Other entries this year include Thomas Cooked - a Thomas the Tank Engine in a saucepan - and Poached Eggs, an empty egg box.

Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption Thomas Cooked by Asif

Organisers said they had received a record 107 entries this year and have had to "order a second skip".

The Turnip Prize pokes fun at modern art's most important award, the Turner Prize.

Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption Bush Fire Down Under was one entry

It began in 1999 as a response to Tracy Emin's unmade bed, which was exhibited at the Tate Gallery that year.

Winners of the competition, organised by the Somerset pub, receive an actual turnip attached to a wooden base.

Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption A complete waste of thyme by Canna B. Bothered

Last year, a plastic dog placed on a plate of jelly entitled Collywobbles won top honours.

The presentation for this year's Turnip Prize will take place on Tuesday at The New Inn in Wedmore.

Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption Poached Eggs by Henry Yolking