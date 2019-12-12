Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Downside School in Stratton-on-the-Fosse was until recently closely affiliated with the nearby abbey

A former pupil of a catholic boarding school said the "terrible" bullying he suffered from other pupils was ignored by a monk at the nearby abbey.

Downside School in Stratton-on-the-Fosse in Somerset was until recently closely affiliated with Downside Abbey, and some of the teachers were monks.

The ex-pupil, identified only as Jason, said the monk failed to protect him from the mental and physical "abuse".

Downside apologised for the past and said it was committed to safeguarding.

The abuse took place within the past 30 years.

'Zero friends'

The abbey said Jason's allegations were taken seriously and that staff did address any risk to children.

Jason said: "I was subject to a game called the jungle game where they would tie you [up]. Someone would shout the name of an animal, eg an elephant, they would punch you as hard as an elephant on your chest."

"[The monk] saw nine times out of 10 what I was going through. He would never help, would never talk to me.

"No-one I could go to for help. I had zero friends.

"To me the safeguarding protection of a child under him never existed in my time at the school but I wasn't going to let him win."

'Very concerning'

The BBC wanted to name the monk, who remained at the abbey, but the abbey fought hard to prevent this.

Jason said he thought the monk should have been removed straight away to protect other children.

Child protection consultant Joanna Nicolas said regulation of private schools was "not nearly as strict or rigorous as that which regulates the state sector and that is very concerning".

"Ultimately, it's the responsibility of the school to take action," she said.

"What we know, with independent schools is you have a much greater consideration of reputation.

"You also have many parents who are extremely powerful individuals and wealthy individuals and all of that affects our response to protecting those children, which it absolutely shouldn't."

Downside apologised for what had happened in the past - and said there was an open invite to meet.

The school is now separate from the abbey and both said they were committed to "robust, independent safeguarding".