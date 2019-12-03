Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption The winning entry was dedicated to a koala who died in the Australian bushfires

A pair of knickers with a burnt hole in the front has won this year's Turnip Prize.

"Bush Fire Down Under" claimed top honours in the spoof art award.

The prize goes to someone who has "created something that they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible".

The winning artist, aged 69, said: "I am singed with excitement and have always had a burning desire to win this prestigious award."

This year's competition attracted a record total of 107 entries, according to organiser Trevor Prideaux.

Artworks typically lampoon current events, with entries this year referencing the collapse of Thomas Cook, and Brexit.

Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption Lettuce Leaf or Romaine by Will Ted Gutful

Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption A Complete Waste of Thyme by Canna B. Bothered

The Turnip Prize pokes fun at modern art's most important award, the Turner Prize.

It began in 1999 as a response to Tracy Emin's unmade bed, which was exhibited at the Tate Gallery that year.

Winners of the competition, organised by the Somerset pub, receive an actual turnip attached to a wooden base.

It is given out each year at the New Inn in Wedmore, Somerset on the same night as the Turner Prize.

Last year, a plastic dog placed on a plate of jelly entitled Collywobbles scooped the gong.

Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption The Leaves and the Remains by David Ehmann