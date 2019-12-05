Lyra, six, beats Stormzy to top download chart

Image copyright Ellie Hawkes Image caption Lyra's cover of When A Child is Born has edged out Stormzy in the Amazon chart

A six-year-old girl who survived a brain tumour has edged out Stormzy for top spot in a music download chart.

Lyra Cole, from Somerset, made a Christmas song for Brain Tumour Research, which helped her when she had emergency surgery as a baby.

Lyra and her aunt, Jessie Hawkins, chose to raise money "creatively" by covering the song When A Child is Born - a number one hit 43 years ago.

The song is now topping the Amazon download chart.

Image copyright Ellie Hawkes Image caption Lyra had brain surgery aged six months

The song - originally written by Fred Jay, who wrote for Boney M - was recently covered by Cliff Richard, whose version inspired them to record it.

Her aunt, Jessie said: "Lyra wanted to do something for YouTube so we picked a song and... [it] was amazing for us.

"It kind of took off from there and then we were in London recording the video. We've always said from the beginning that we wanted to give something back."

Lyra's mother, Ellie, said her daughter's tumour had grown to the size of an orange before it was removed.

"She got really poorly; I kept taking her to the doctors and they kept saying it was a virus," she said.

Lyra, of Highbridge, has been singing, acting and performing for the last two years with a local drama group.

When A Child is Born reached number one in the UK pop charts in 1976 in a version performed by Johnny Mathis.